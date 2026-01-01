PRIVACY POLICY
- Visit our website
at https://www.frontrow.co or any website of ours that links to this Privacy Notice
- Download and use
our mobile application ( Front Row (formerly HYFI)) , or any other application of ours that links to this Privacy Notice
- Engage with us in other related ways, including any sales, marketing, or events
SUMMARY OF KEY POINTS
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1. WHAT INFORMATION DO WE COLLECT?
Personal information you disclose to usIn Short: We collect personal information that you provide to us.
names email addresses usernames passwords
- Mobile Device Data. We automatically collect device information (such as your mobile device ID, model, and manufacturer), operating system, version information and system configuration information, device and application identification numbers, browser type and version, hardware model Internet service provider and/or mobile carrier, and Internet Protocol (IP) address (or proxy server). If you are using our application(s), we may also collect information about the phone network associated with your mobile device, your mobile device’s operating system or platform, the type of mobile device you use, your mobile device’s unique device ID, and information about the features of our application(s) you accessed.
- Push Notifications. We may request to send you push notifications regarding your account or certain features of the application(s). If you wish to opt out from receiving these types of communications, you may turn them off in your device's settings.
Information automatically collectedIn Short: Some information — such as your Internet Protocol (IP) address and/or browser and device characteristics — is collected automatically when you visit our Services.
- Log and Usage Data. Log and usage data is service-related, diagnostic, usage, and performance information our servers automatically collect when you access or use our Services and which we record in log files. Depending on how you interact with us, this log data may include your IP address, device information, browser type, and settings and information about your activity in the Services (such as the date/time stamps associated with your usage, pages and files viewed, searches, and other actions you take such as which features you use), device event information (such as system activity, error reports (sometimes called
"crash dumps" ), and hardware settings).
- Location Data. We collect location data such as information about your device's location, which can be either precise or imprecise. How much information we collect depends on the type and settings of the device you use to access the Services. For example, we may use GPS and other technologies to collect geolocation data that tells us your current location (based on your IP address). You can opt out of allowing us to collect this information either by refusing access to the information or by disabling your Location setting on your device. However, if you choose to opt out, you may not be able to use certain aspects of the Services.
Google APIOur use of information received from Google APIs will adhere to Google API Services User Data Policy, including the Limited Use requirements.
2. HOW DO WE PROCESS YOUR INFORMATION?In Short: We process your information to provide, improve, and administer our Services, communicate with you, for security and fraud prevention, and to comply with law.
- To facilitate account creation and authentication and otherwise manage user accounts. We may process your information so you can create and log in to your account, as well as keep your account in working order.
- To deliver and facilitate delivery of services to the user. We may process your information to provide you with the requested service.
- To respond to user inquiries/offer support to users. We may process your information to respond to your inquiries and solve any potential issues you might have with the requested service.
- To send administrative information to you. We may process your information to send you details about our products and services, changes to our terms and policies, and other similar information.
- To
fulfill and manage your orders. We may process your information to fulfill and manage your orders, payments, returns, and exchanges made through the Services.
- To save or protect an individual's vital interest. We may process your information when necessary to save or protect an individual’s vital interest, such as to prevent harm.
3. WHAT LEGAL BASES DO WE RELY ON TO PROCESS YOUR INFORMATION?In Short: We only process your personal information when we believe it is necessary and we have a valid legal reason (i.e.
- Consent. We may process your information if you have given us permission (i.e.
, consent) to use your personal information for a specific purpose. You can withdraw your consent at any time. Learn more about withdrawing your consent.
- Performance of a Contract. We may process your personal information when we believe it is necessary to
fulfill our contractual obligations to you, including providing our Services or at your request prior to entering into a contract with you.
- Legal Obligations. We may process your information where we believe it is necessary for compliance with our legal obligations, such as to cooperate with a law enforcement body or regulatory agency, exercise or defend our legal rights, or disclose your information as evidence in litigation in which we are involved.
- Vital Interests. We may process your information where we believe it is necessary to protect your vital interests or the vital interests of a third party, such as situations involving potential threats to the safety of any person.
- If collection is clearly in the interests of an individual and consent cannot be obtained in a timely way
- For investigations and fraud detection and prevention
- For business transactions provided certain conditions are met
- If it is contained in a witness statement and the collection is necessary to assess, process, or settle an insurance claim
- For identifying injured, ill, or deceased persons and communicating with next of kin
- If we have reasonable grounds to believe an individual has been, is, or may be victim of financial abuse
- If it is reasonable to expect collection and use with consent would compromise the availability or the accuracy of the information and the collection is reasonable for purposes related to investigating a breach of an agreement or a contravention of the laws of Canada or a province
- If disclosure is required to comply with a subpoena, warrant, court order, or rules of the court relating to the production of records
- If it was produced by an individual in the course of their employment, business, or profession and the collection is consistent with the purposes for which the information was produced
- If the collection is solely for journalistic, artistic, or literary purposes
- If the information is publicly available and is specified by the regulations
- We may disclose de-identified information for approved research or statistics projects, subject to ethics oversight and confidentiality commitments
Data Analytics Services Finance & Accounting Tools Payment Processors Ad Networks User Account Registration & Authentication Services Retargeting Platforms
- Order
Fulfillment Service Providers
- Business Transfers. We may share or transfer your information in connection with, or during negotiations of, any merger, sale of company assets, financing, or acquisition of all or a portion of our business to another company.
- Offer Wall. Our application(s) may display a third-party hosted
"offer wall." Such an offer wall allows third-party advertisers to offer virtual currency, gifts, or other items to users in return for the acceptance and completion of an advertisement offer. Such an offer wall may appear in our application(s) and be displayed to you based on certain data, such as your geographic area or demographic information. When you click on an offer wall, you will be brought to an external website belonging to other persons and will leave our application(s). A unique identifier, such as your user ID, will be shared with the offer wall provider in order to prevent fraud and properly credit your account with the relevant reward.
Google AnalyticsWe may share your information with Google Analytics to track and
6. HOW LONG DO WE KEEP YOUR INFORMATION?In Short: We keep your information for as long as necessary to
7. HOW DO WE KEEP YOUR INFORMATION SAFE?In Short: We aim to protect your personal information through a system of
8. DO WE COLLECT INFORMATION FROM MINORS?In Short: We do not knowingly collect data from or market to
9. WHAT ARE YOUR PRIVACY RIGHTS?In Short:
Account InformationIf you would at any time like to review or change the information in your account or terminate your account, you can:
Contact us using the contact information provided.
10. CONTROLS FOR DO-NOT-TRACK FEATURESMost web browsers and some mobile operating systems and mobile applications include a Do-Not-Track (
11. DO UNITED STATES RESIDENTS HAVE SPECIFIC PRIVACY RIGHTS?In Short: If you are a resident of
Categories of Personal Information We CollectThe table below shows the categories of personal information we have collected in the past twelve (12) months. The table includes illustrative examples of each category and does not reflect the personal information we collect from you. For a comprehensive inventory of all personal information we process, please refer to the section
|Category
|Examples
|Collected
A. Identifiers
Contact details, such as real name, alias, postal address, telephone or mobile contact number, unique personal identifier, online identifier, Internet Protocol address, email address, and account name
B. Personal information as defined in the California Customer Records statute
Name, contact information, education, employment, employment history, and financial information
Gender, age, date of birth, race and ethnicity, national origin, marital status, and other demographic data
Transaction information, purchase history, financial details, and payment information
Fingerprints and voiceprints
Browsing history, search history, online
Device location
Images and audio, video or call recordings created in connection with our business activities
Business contact details in order to provide you our Services at a business level or job title, work history, and professional qualifications if you apply for a job with us
Student records and directory information
Inferences drawn from any of the collected personal information listed above to create a profile or summary about, for example, an individual’s preferences and characteristics
- Receiving help through our customer support channels;
- Participation in customer surveys or contests; and
- Facilitation in the delivery of our Services and to respond to your inquiries.
- Category A -
As long as the user has an account with us
- Category
D - As long as the user has an account with us
Sources of Personal InformationLearn more about the sources of personal information we collect in
How We Use and Share Personal Information
- Targeting cookies/Marketing cookies
- Social media cookies
- Beacons/Pixels/Tags
Your RightsYou have rights under certain US state data protection laws. However, these rights are not absolute, and in certain cases, we may decline your request as permitted by law. These rights include:
How to Exercise Your RightsTo exercise these rights, you can contact us
Request VerificationUpon receiving your request, we will need to verify your identity to determine you are the same person about whom we have the information in our system. We will only use personal information provided in your request to verify your identity or authority to make the request. However, if we cannot verify your identity from the information already maintained by us, we may request that you provide additional information for the purposes of verifying your identity and for security or fraud-prevention purposes.
AppealsUnder certain US state data protection laws, if we decline to take action regarding your request, you may appeal our decision by emailing us at
California California Civil Code Section 1798.83, also known as the
12. DO WE MAKE UPDATES TO THIS NOTICE?In Short: Yes, we will update this notice as necessary to stay compliant with relevant laws.
13. HOW CAN YOU CONTACT US ABOUT THIS NOTICE?If you have questions or comments about this notice, you may
14. HOW CAN YOU REVIEW, UPDATE, OR DELETE THE DATA WE COLLECT FROM YOU?
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