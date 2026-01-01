Immersive Experiences.
Built for the Front Row.

We produce immersive 3D video for Apple Vision Pro — spatial video concerts, comedy specials, and white label apps for brands.

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Emmy Award-Winning Team Largest Immersive Libraries on Vision Pro Featured in Variety & Pollstar Emmy Award-Winning Team Largest Immersive Libraries on Vision Pro Featured in Variety & Pollstar
What We Do

Full-Stack Immersive Media

We produce the content, build the platform, and run the live events. All under one roof.

Immersive Production

Spatial video and 180-degree capture for Apple Vision Pro. Full post-production pipeline.

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White Label Development

Custom Vision Pro apps and branded immersive platforms. Built on our Apple-featured codebase.

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Brand Activations

Turnkey live experiences with built-in content capture and audience data.

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Our Work

Selected Projects

Spatial video and branded platforms built for Apple Vision Pro.

VR Sessions — Immersive Remaster
white label

VR Sessions — Immersive Remaster
TEDxNewEngland — Immersive Production
white label

TEDxNewEngland — Immersive Production
St. Louis After Dark — Immersive Showcase
immersive

St. Louis After Dark — Immersive Showcase
Marquise Knox — Music At The Intersection
immersive

Marquise Knox — Music At The Intersection
The Cliburn — 4K HDR Live Production & Global Distribution
white label

The Cliburn — 4K HDR Live Production & Global Distribution
Jeff Dye — Comedy Special
immersive

Jeff Dye — Comedy Special
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The Platform

Front Row on
Apple Vision Pro

One of the largest immersive media libraries on Apple Vision Pro. Over 20 performances across comedy, music, and magic.

4x
Featured by Apple
20+
Immersive Experiences
10+
Artists & Creators
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Front Row app icon

Front Row Experiences

Free on Apple Vision Pro

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The Roster

Our Artists

The talent behind our catalog.

Be.Be

Be.Be

NEO SOUL • R&B

Immersive on Apple Vision Pro

Jeff Dye

Jeff Dye

STAND-UP COMEDY

As Seen on The Tonight Show

Marquise Knox

Marquise Knox

BLUES GUITAR • VOCALS

Toured with B.B. King & ZZ Top

Grant Cotter

Grant Cotter

STAND-UP COMEDY

Oddball Comedy Tour • Laugh Factory

Aida Ade

Aida Ade

NEO SOUL • SINGER-SONGWRITER

Immersive on Apple Vision Pro

Robert Strong

Robert Strong

COMEDY MAGIC • VARIETY

Twice at the White House • Google Magician

Daunte Cordova

Daunte Cordova

STAND-UP SATIRE

Hollywood Improv • Comedy Store

Nick Taravella

Nick Taravella

STAND-UP COMEDY • SCREENWRITER

Showtime • Tribeca Films • CBS

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