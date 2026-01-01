White Label
Development

We build custom Apple Vision Pro applications and branded immersive platforms on the same codebase that powers the Front Row app, featured by Apple four times. From concept to App Store, your brand on Vision Pro.

Build Your Platform

What is white label visionOS development?

White label visionOS development means building a fully custom Apple Vision Pro application under your brand, using a proven, Apple-featured codebase, without needing an in-house XR team. Front Row's white label platform has been featured by Apple four times. Clients get a production-ready visionOS app, content management tools, and ongoing App Store support — from concept to launch.

Capabilities

What We Build

Custom visionOS App Development
Branded Immersive Platforms
Content Management Systems
App Store Submission & Management
Ongoing Technical Support
4x
Featured by Apple

The Front Row app on Apple Vision Pro has been featured by Apple four times. Our white label solutions run on this same codebase.

Process

From Concept to App Store

01

Discovery

Define your vision, audience, content strategy, and technical requirements for the platform.

02

Design

UX and UI built for spatial computing from the ground up.

03

Develop

Built on the same codebase that powers our Apple-featured platform.

04

Deliver

App Store submission, launch support, content management training, and ongoing maintenance.

FAQ

Common Questions

What is white label Vision Pro app development?
White label development means we build a fully custom Apple Vision Pro application under your brand. You get a production-ready visionOS app built on the same codebase that powers our Apple-featured platform. No in-house XR team required.
Has your platform been validated by Apple?
Yes. The Front Row app on Apple Vision Pro has been featured by Apple four times. Our white label solutions run on this same codebase, giving your brand a head start on quality and App Store approval.
Can you build apps for other XR platforms?
Our primary focus is Apple Vision Pro and visionOS, where we have the deepest expertise and platform relationships. We can advise on multi-platform strategy and connect you with partners for other headsets.
What does the development process look like?
We follow a four-phase process: Discovery (scope your vision and requirements), Design (spatial UX/UI), Development (built on our Apple-featured codebase), and Delivery (App Store submission, launch support, ongoing maintenance).
How long does it take to build a custom Vision Pro app?
A typical white label visionOS app takes 8-16 weeks from discovery to App Store submission, depending on content volume and custom feature requirements. Clients building on our existing platform template can launch significantly faster.
Do I need an in-house XR team to maintain the app?
No. Front Row provides ongoing technical support, content management tools, and App Store update management. Your team uploads content through a simple CMS — we handle the spatial computing engineering.
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