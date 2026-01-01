White Label
Development
We build custom Apple Vision Pro applications and branded immersive platforms on the same codebase that powers the Front Row app, featured by Apple four times. From concept to App Store, your brand on Vision Pro.
What is white label visionOS development?
White label visionOS development means building a fully custom Apple Vision Pro application under your brand, using a proven, Apple-featured codebase, without needing an in-house XR team. Front Row's white label platform has been featured by Apple four times. Clients get a production-ready visionOS app, content management tools, and ongoing App Store support — from concept to launch.
What We Build
The Front Row app on Apple Vision Pro has been featured by Apple four times. Our white label solutions run on this same codebase.
From Concept to App Store
Discovery
Define your vision, audience, content strategy, and technical requirements for the platform.
Design
UX and UI built for spatial computing from the ground up.
Develop
Built on the same codebase that powers our Apple-featured platform.
Deliver
App Store submission, launch support, content management training, and ongoing maintenance.
Common Questions
What is white label Vision Pro app development?
Has your platform been validated by Apple?
Can you build apps for other XR platforms?
What does the development process look like?
How long does it take to build a custom Vision Pro app?
Do I need an in-house XR team to maintain the app?
Related Projects
360° music catalog remastered for Vision ProTEDxNewEngland — Immersive Platform
First Apple Immersive Video TED TalkFront Row — visionOS App Launch
Apple Vision Pro app, featured 4x by AppleThe Cliburn — 4K HDR Live Production
130+ hours of multicamera 4K HDR coverage
Follow the Front Row
Immersive concerts, behind-the-scenes, and spatial video — don't miss what's next.
No thanks, maybe later