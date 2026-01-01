What is white label Vision Pro app development? White label development means we build a fully custom Apple Vision Pro application under your brand. You get a production-ready visionOS app built on the same codebase that powers our Apple-featured platform. No in-house XR team required.

Has your platform been validated by Apple? Yes. The Front Row app on Apple Vision Pro has been featured by Apple four times. Our white label solutions run on this same codebase, giving your brand a head start on quality and App Store approval.

Can you build apps for other XR platforms? Our primary focus is Apple Vision Pro and visionOS, where we have the deepest expertise and platform relationships. We can advise on multi-platform strategy and connect you with partners for other headsets.

What does the development process look like? We follow a four-phase process: Discovery (scope your vision and requirements), Design (spatial UX/UI), Development (built on our Apple-featured codebase), and Delivery (App Store submission, launch support, ongoing maintenance).

How long does it take to build a custom Vision Pro app? A typical white label visionOS app takes 8-16 weeks from discovery to App Store submission, depending on content volume and custom feature requirements. Clients building on our existing platform template can launch significantly faster.