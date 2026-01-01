Immersive Camera
Rentals

Blackmagic Cine Immersive and RED Raptor 8K VV packages for spatial video production. Full kits with media, drives, and optional operator.

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What is immersive camera rental?

Immersive camera rental gives production teams access to specialized spatial video cameras without the six-figure purchase commitment. These cameras capture stereoscopic 3D content designed for Apple Vision Pro and other spatial computing headsets. Front Row maintains production-ready kits — including media, drives, and accessories — so your crew can start shooting on arrival. We also provide experienced immersive camera operators who have produced over 20 titles for the Apple Vision Pro platform.

PACKAGES

Camera Rental Packages

Two immersive camera systems, each with everything you need to capture spatial video.

Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive camera — dual 8K sensors for Apple Immersive Video
Featured

Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive

The world's first digital film camera built for Apple Immersive Video. Dual 8K sensors, 16 stops of dynamic range, up to 90fps.

Kit Includes

  • Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive camera body
  • Immersive Cine Starter Kit
  • 16TB media module
  • 8TB media module
  • 2× 8TB NVMe Thunderbolt 4 drives (media offload)
  • 10G Thunderbolt adapter (if required)
$4,000/day
Dry hire — no operator
$2,000/day
With Front Row operator
RED V-RAPTOR 8K VV camera body — compact DSMC3 cinema camera with Canon RF mount
Canon RF 5.2mm f/2.8 L Dual Fisheye lens — stereoscopic 3D VR lens with dual optical systems

RED V-RAPTOR 8K VV · Canon RF 5.2mm f/2.8 L Dual Fisheye

RED Raptor 8K VV

Compact 8K full-frame cinema camera paired with Canon's dual fisheye lens for stereoscopic 180-degree VR. Shoots REDCODE RAW at up to 8K 120fps.

Kit Includes

  • RED V-RAPTOR 8K VV camera body
  • Red Raptor Starter Kit
  • 4TB RED Mini-Mag SSD
  • 2TB RED Mini-Mag SSD
  • Canon RF 5.2mm f/2.8 L Dual Fisheye lens
$750/day
Dry hire — starter kit
$2,000/day
With Front Row operator
WHY FRONT ROW

Production-Tested Gear

20+

Immersive titles produced for Apple Vision Pro

Emmy

Award-winning spatial video production team

24TB

Of media included with the Blackmagic package

Day 1

Kits arrive production-ready. Charged, formatted, tested.

PROCESS

How Rentals Work

01

Inquire

Reach out with your project details, dates, and location. We'll confirm availability and recommend the right package.

02

Reserve

Lock in your dates with a signed rental agreement. We'll coordinate logistics and any operator scheduling.

03

Prep & Ship

Every piece of gear is tested, charged, and packed. Local pickup in St. Louis or shipped nationwide.

04

Capture

Shoot with or without our experienced immersive camera operator. Return gear when your production wraps.

Need full production, not just gear?

Our immersive production team handles everything from creative development through post and distribution.

Immersive Production
FAQ

Common Questions

What's included in the Blackmagic Cine Immersive rental package?
The full package includes the Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive camera body, the Immersive Cine Starter Kit, a 16TB media module, an 8TB media module, two 8TB NVMe Thunderbolt 4 drives for media offload, and a 10G Thunderbolt adapter if your workflow requires it. Everything you need to capture Apple Immersive Video on day one.
Do I need an operator for immersive video production?
It depends on your team's experience with spatial video workflows. The Blackmagic Cine Immersive has a unique dual-sensor, fixed-lens design that requires specific framing and exposure techniques. If your crew hasn't shot immersive before, we strongly recommend adding a Front Row operator. Our team has produced over 20 immersive titles for Apple Vision Pro.
What format does the Blackmagic Cine Immersive shoot in?
The camera captures Blackmagic RAW at up to 8160 x 7200 per eye at 90fps, with 16 stops of dynamic range. Output is compatible with Apple Immersive Video workflows and can be graded in DaVinci Resolve.
Can I rent just the Red Raptor without the Canon immersive lens?
The Red Raptor 8K VV is available as a standalone cinema camera rental. Contact us for body-only pricing. The package listed here includes the Canon RF 5.2mm Dual Fisheye specifically for stereoscopic 180-degree VR production.
Where are you located and do you ship equipment?
Front Row is based in St. Louis, Missouri. We offer local pickup and nationwide shipping via insured freight. Shipping costs are separate from the daily rental rate. For multi-day productions, we can arrange delivery and pickup at your location.
What's your cancellation policy?
Cancellations made 14 or more days before the rental start date receive a full refund. Cancellations within 14 days are subject to a 50% fee. No-shows and same-day cancellations are charged the full rental amount. Contact us to discuss rescheduling options.
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