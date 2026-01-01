Immersive Camera
Rentals
Blackmagic Cine Immersive and RED Raptor 8K VV packages for spatial video production. Full kits with media, drives, and optional operator.
What is immersive camera rental?
Immersive camera rental gives production teams access to specialized spatial video cameras without the six-figure purchase commitment. These cameras capture stereoscopic 3D content designed for Apple Vision Pro and other spatial computing headsets. Front Row maintains production-ready kits — including media, drives, and accessories — so your crew can start shooting on arrival. We also provide experienced immersive camera operators who have produced over 20 titles for the Apple Vision Pro platform.
Camera Rental Packages
Two immersive camera systems, each with everything you need to capture spatial video.
Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive
The world's first digital film camera built for Apple Immersive Video. Dual 8K sensors, 16 stops of dynamic range, up to 90fps.
Kit Includes
- Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive camera body
- Immersive Cine Starter Kit
- 16TB media module
- 8TB media module
- 2× 8TB NVMe Thunderbolt 4 drives (media offload)
- 10G Thunderbolt adapter (if required)
RED V-RAPTOR 8K VV · Canon RF 5.2mm f/2.8 L Dual Fisheye
RED Raptor 8K VV
Compact 8K full-frame cinema camera paired with Canon's dual fisheye lens for stereoscopic 180-degree VR. Shoots REDCODE RAW at up to 8K 120fps.
Kit Includes
- RED V-RAPTOR 8K VV camera body
- Red Raptor Starter Kit
- 4TB RED Mini-Mag SSD
- 2TB RED Mini-Mag SSD
- Canon RF 5.2mm f/2.8 L Dual Fisheye lens
Production-Tested Gear
Immersive titles produced for Apple Vision Pro
Award-winning spatial video production team
Of media included with the Blackmagic package
Kits arrive production-ready. Charged, formatted, tested.
How Rentals Work
Inquire
Reach out with your project details, dates, and location. We'll confirm availability and recommend the right package.
Reserve
Lock in your dates with a signed rental agreement. We'll coordinate logistics and any operator scheduling.
Prep & Ship
Every piece of gear is tested, charged, and packed. Local pickup in St. Louis or shipped nationwide.
Capture
Shoot with or without our experienced immersive camera operator. Return gear when your production wraps.
Need full production, not just gear?
Our immersive production team handles everything from creative development through post and distribution.
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