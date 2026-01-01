What's included in the Blackmagic Cine Immersive rental package? The full package includes the Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive camera body, the Immersive Cine Starter Kit, a 16TB media module, an 8TB media module, two 8TB NVMe Thunderbolt 4 drives for media offload, and a 10G Thunderbolt adapter if your workflow requires it. Everything you need to capture Apple Immersive Video on day one.

Do I need an operator for immersive video production? It depends on your team's experience with spatial video workflows. The Blackmagic Cine Immersive has a unique dual-sensor, fixed-lens design that requires specific framing and exposure techniques. If your crew hasn't shot immersive before, we strongly recommend adding a Front Row operator. Our team has produced over 20 immersive titles for Apple Vision Pro.

What format does the Blackmagic Cine Immersive shoot in? The camera captures Blackmagic RAW at up to 8160 x 7200 per eye at 90fps, with 16 stops of dynamic range. Output is compatible with Apple Immersive Video workflows and can be graded in DaVinci Resolve.

Can I rent just the Red Raptor without the Canon immersive lens? The Red Raptor 8K VV is available as a standalone cinema camera rental. Contact us for body-only pricing. The package listed here includes the Canon RF 5.2mm Dual Fisheye specifically for stereoscopic 180-degree VR production.

Where are you located and do you ship equipment? Front Row is based in St. Louis, Missouri. We offer local pickup and nationwide shipping via insured freight. Shipping costs are separate from the daily rental rate. For multi-day productions, we can arrange delivery and pickup at your location.