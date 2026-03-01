All Projects
VR Sessions — Immersive Remaster
white label

VR Sessions — Immersive Remaster

Front Row is collaborating with legendary VR creators VR Sessions to modernize the resolution and sound design of their acclaimed 360° music catalog — including sessions with Dave Matthews Band, O.A.R., and Halestorm — and bring them to Apple Vision Pro in stunning 4K-per-eye 3D with spatial audio remixes.

Deliverables

  • Resolution Upscaling
  • Spatial Audio Remix
  • visionOS Distribution
Client VR Sessions
Date March 2026
Category white label
Technology
Apple Vision Pro4K 3DSpatial Audio360°
Previous Project Paperwater — Immersive Documentary

Start Your Project

Ready to bring your vision to life in immersive media? Let's talk.

Get In Touch Learn About White Label Development