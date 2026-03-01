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VR Sessions — Immersive Remaster
Front Row is collaborating with legendary VR creators VR Sessions to modernize the resolution and sound design of their acclaimed 360° music catalog — including sessions with Dave Matthews Band, O.A.R., and Halestorm — and bring them to Apple Vision Pro in stunning 4K-per-eye 3D with spatial audio remixes.
Deliverables
- Resolution Upscaling
- Spatial Audio Remix
- visionOS Distribution
Client VR Sessions
Date March 2026
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Technology
Apple Vision Pro4K 3DSpatial Audio360°
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