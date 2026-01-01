All Projects
The Cliburn — 4K HDR Live Production & Global Distribution
white label

The Cliburn — 4K HDR Live Production & Global Distribution

CEO Brenton Henry served as technical producer for his fourth Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, delivering 130+ hours of multicamera 4K HDR coverage streamed live to tens of millions of viewers worldwide. Powered by a Blackmagic Design cloud workflow — including HyperDeck Studio 4K Pro decks, Cloud Store networked storage, and an ATEM 4 M/E switcher — the three-week production set a new standard for classical music broadcasting. Distribution reached YouTube, local television, Chinese partners, and Medici, Europe's largest classical platform.

Deliverables

  • 4K HDR Live Streaming
  • Multicamera Production
  • Global Distribution
  • Cloud Workflow

Press Coverage

TV Technology Blackmagic Workflows Hit Right Notes for Van Cliburn Piano Competition
Blackmagic Design / USITT Van Cliburn International Piano Competition Uses Blackmagic Design
Client The Cliburn Foundation
Date May 2025
Category white label
Technology
4K HDRBlackmagic DesignLive StreamingSMPTE 2110
Previous Project Jeff Dye — Comedy Special Next Project Marquise Knox — Music At The Intersection

Start Your Project

Ready to bring your vision to life in immersive media? Let's talk.

Get In Touch Learn About White Label Development