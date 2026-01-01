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The Cliburn — 4K HDR Live Production & Global Distribution
CEO Brenton Henry served as technical producer for his fourth Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, delivering 130+ hours of multicamera 4K HDR coverage streamed live to tens of millions of viewers worldwide. Powered by a Blackmagic Design cloud workflow — including HyperDeck Studio 4K Pro decks, Cloud Store networked storage, and an ATEM 4 M/E switcher — the three-week production set a new standard for classical music broadcasting. Distribution reached YouTube, local television, Chinese partners, and Medici, Europe's largest classical platform.
Deliverables
- 4K HDR Live Streaming
- Multicamera Production
- Global Distribution
- Cloud Workflow
Client The Cliburn Foundation
Date May 2025
Category white label
Technology
4K HDRBlackmagic DesignLive StreamingSMPTE 2110
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