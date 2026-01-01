The Cliburn — 4K HDR Live Production & Global Distribution

CEO Brenton Henry served as technical producer for his fourth Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, delivering 130+ hours of multicamera 4K HDR coverage streamed live to tens of millions of viewers worldwide. Powered by a Blackmagic Design cloud workflow — including HyperDeck Studio 4K Pro decks, Cloud Store networked storage, and an ATEM 4 M/E switcher — the three-week production set a new standard for classical music broadcasting. Distribution reached YouTube, local television, Chinese partners, and Medici, Europe's largest classical platform.

Deliverables 4K HDR Live Streaming

Multicamera Production

Global Distribution

Cloud Workflow