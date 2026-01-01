TEDxNewEngland — Immersive Production

A collaboration spanning five years. CEO Brenton Henry joined TEDxCambridge as streaming director in 2020, advising together with Panasonic as the organization produced the first state-of-the-art virtual production of any TED Talk. Now rebranded as TEDxNewEngland and relocated to the Groton Hill Music Center, their October 2025 event featured the first Apple Immersive Video TED Talk experiment — paving the way for a fully immersive production in their 2026 presentation.

Deliverables Apple Immersive Video Capture

Live Production

Platform Development