immersive
St. Louis After Dark — Immersive Showcase
A marquee showcase produced in collaboration with TownshendX3.Live as part of the After Dark series, which travels to City Winery locations around the country. Featuring Be.Be The Neo Soul and Aida Ade, this was the first of many underrepresented artist genres to be published on Front Row — captured in immersive 3D for Apple Vision Pro.
Deliverables
- Immersive Capture
- Multi-Artist Production
- Platform Distribution
Client TownshendX3.Live
Date September 2025
Category immersive
Technology
Apple Immersive Video180° 3DSpatial Audio
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