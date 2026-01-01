St. Louis After Dark — Immersive Showcase

A marquee showcase produced in collaboration with TownshendX3.Live as part of the After Dark series, which travels to City Winery locations around the country. Featuring Be.Be The Neo Soul and Aida Ade, this was the first of many underrepresented artist genres to be published on Front Row — captured in immersive 3D for Apple Vision Pro.

Deliverables Immersive Capture

Multi-Artist Production

Platform Distribution