immersive
Paperwater — Immersive Documentary
Front Row is capturing iconic performances and behind-the-scenes moments to build one of the most holistic immersive looks at what it takes to ride a wave to the top of the DJ scene — from a record signing through the launch of several debut EPs in a new emerging Miami landscape of sound.
Deliverables
- Immersive Capture
- Documentary Production
- Behind-the-Scenes
Client Paperwater
Date March 2026
Category immersive
Technology
Apple Immersive Video180° 3DDocumentary
Start Your Project
Ready to bring your vision to life in immersive media? Let's talk.
Follow the Front Row
Immersive concerts, behind-the-scenes, and spatial video — don't miss what's next.
No thanks, maybe later