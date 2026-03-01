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Paperwater — Immersive Documentary
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Paperwater — Immersive Documentary

Front Row is capturing iconic performances and behind-the-scenes moments to build one of the most holistic immersive looks at what it takes to ride a wave to the top of the DJ scene — from a record signing through the launch of several debut EPs in a new emerging Miami landscape of sound.

Deliverables

  • Immersive Capture
  • Documentary Production
  • Behind-the-Scenes
Client Paperwater
Date March 2026
Category immersive
Technology
Apple Immersive Video180° 3DDocumentary
Previous Project Keith James — Art Basel Immersive Next Project VR Sessions — Immersive Remaster

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