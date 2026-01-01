immersive
Marquise Knox — Music At The Intersection
The first immersive experience in St. Louis history to be captured in 8K90 3D. Marquise Knox — a longtime partner from Front Row's earlier days as HYFI — was an obvious first pick for Front Row's inaugural collaboration with TownshendX3.Live. The performance was captured at the Grandel Theater as part of the opening weekend activities for Music At The Intersection.
Deliverables
- 8K90 3D Capture
- Live Performance Production
- Platform Distribution
Client TownshendX3.Live
Date September 2025
Category immersive
Technology
8K90 3DSpatial AudioApple Vision Pro
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