Marquise Knox — Music At The Intersection

The first immersive experience in St. Louis history to be captured in 8K90 3D. Marquise Knox — a longtime partner from Front Row's earlier days as HYFI — was an obvious first pick for Front Row's inaugural collaboration with TownshendX3.Live. The performance was captured at the Grandel Theater as part of the opening weekend activities for Music At The Intersection.

Deliverables 8K90 3D Capture

Live Performance Production

Platform Distribution