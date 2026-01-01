livestream
Live at the Print Shop — 4K Distribution Partnership
An ongoing distribution partnership with Live at the Print Shop, the Atlanta-based live music series hosted by Adam Blank of Blank Records and known for stripped-down, intimate performances. Originally established during Front Row's predecessor era as HYFI, the collaboration brings the series' catalog to Front Row's 4K HDR platform. Stephen Wilson Jr.'s performance of 'Stand by Me' from the series went viral with over 18 million views across social media, was covered by Rolling Stone, and led to his breakout performance at the 2025 CMA Awards.
Deliverables
- 4K HDR Distribution
- OTT Platform Integration
- Content Pipeline
- Multi-Device Delivery
Client Live at the Print Shop
Date December 2025
Category livestream
Technology
4K HDRDistributionLive MusicOTT Platform
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