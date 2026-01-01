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Keith James — Art Basel Immersive
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Keith James — Art Basel Immersive

Front Row captured an immersive perspective of designer Keith James' 2025 Art Basel brunch at Casadonna in Miami. Famous for his signature red-brim hats, Keith James will be featured in a short sizzle reel available on Front Row, offering a front-row seat to one of Basel's most exclusive gatherings.

Deliverables

  • Immersive Event Capture
  • Sizzle Production
  • Platform Distribution
Client Keith James
Date December 2025
Category activation
Technology
Apple Immersive Video180° 3DArt Basel
Previous Project Live at the Print Shop — 4K Distribution Partnership Next Project Paperwater — Immersive Documentary

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