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Jeff Dye — Comedy Special
immersive

Jeff Dye — Comedy Special

The largest standup artist to date to debut an immersive VR 180° 3D comedy special. Known for his raw, unfiltered humor — a Last Comic Standing finalist and Tonight Show regular — Jeff Dye brought his signature high-energy delivery to a spatial video capture that puts audiences in the front row of a comedy experience unlike anything available on the platform.

Deliverables

  • Immersive Capture
  • Comedy Special Production
  • Platform Distribution
Client Jeff Dye
Date February 2025
Category immersive
Technology
Apple Immersive Video180° 3DSpatial Audio
Previous Project Bass Performance Hall — 4K HDR Engineering & Installation Next Project The Cliburn — 4K HDR Live Production & Global Distribution

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