immersive
Jeff Dye — Comedy Special
The largest standup artist to date to debut an immersive VR 180° 3D comedy special. Known for his raw, unfiltered humor — a Last Comic Standing finalist and Tonight Show regular — Jeff Dye brought his signature high-energy delivery to a spatial video capture that puts audiences in the front row of a comedy experience unlike anything available on the platform.
Deliverables
- Immersive Capture
- Comedy Special Production
- Platform Distribution
Client Jeff Dye
Date February 2025
Category immersive
Technology
Apple Immersive Video180° 3DSpatial Audio
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