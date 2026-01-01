Greensky Bluegrass — Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Produced by Front Row, then operating as HYFI. A three-night livestream from one of the most iconic concert venues in the world — Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. Shot in 4K, this was the first Red Rocks stream available in 4K HDR in history. HYFI captured and streamed the entire three-night run to a global ticketed audience, marking one of the company's largest production deployments at a major outdoor amphitheatre.

Deliverables 4K HDR Multi-Camera Production

Live Streaming Platform

3-Night Run

Ticketed Distribution