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Greensky Bluegrass — Red Rocks Amphitheatre
livestream

Greensky Bluegrass — Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Produced by Front Row, then operating as HYFI. A three-night livestream from one of the most iconic concert venues in the world — Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. Shot in 4K, this was the first Red Rocks stream available in 4K HDR in history. HYFI captured and streamed the entire three-night run to a global ticketed audience, marking one of the company's largest production deployments at a major outdoor amphitheatre.

Deliverables

  • 4K HDR Multi-Camera Production
  • Live Streaming Platform
  • 3-Night Run
  • Ticketed Distribution

Press Coverage

JamBase Greensky Bluegrass Announces Red Rocks Run Livestreams
Client Greensky Bluegrass
Date September 2021
Category livestream
Technology
4K HDRLive ConcertRed RocksMulti-CameraOTT Platform
Next Project Greensky Bluegrass — Leap Year Sessions

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