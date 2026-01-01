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Greensky Bluegrass — Leap Year Sessions
livestream

Greensky Bluegrass — Leap Year Sessions

Produced by Front Row, then operating as HYFI. An eight-concert 4K HDR livestream series from The Pageant in St. Louis, the Leap Year Sessions ranked #37 on Pollstar's Top 100 Livestream chart — placing alongside major label acts during the height of the pandemic streaming era. The series grossed over $100,000 in ticket sales — a landmark figure for pandemic-era livestreaming. Produced in partnership with 201 Productions, the series pioneered multi-camera 4K HDR concert streaming with broadcast-quality audio at a time when most livestream productions were still in 1080p.

Deliverables

  • 4K HDR Multi-Camera Production
  • Live Streaming Platform
  • 8-Concert Series
  • Ticketed Distribution

Press Coverage

Pollstar Greensky Bluegrass Launches 'The Leap Year Sessions' 8-Week Livestreamed Virtual Tour
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Greensky Bluegrass' new concert series spotlights St. Louis companies behind the scenes
Client Greensky Bluegrass
Date August 2020
Category livestream
Technology
4K HDRLive ConcertPollstar Top 100OTT Platform
Previous Project Greensky Bluegrass — Red Rocks Amphitheatre Next Project A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day!

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