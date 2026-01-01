Greensky Bluegrass — Leap Year Sessions

Produced by Front Row, then operating as HYFI. An eight-concert 4K HDR livestream series from The Pageant in St. Louis, the Leap Year Sessions ranked #37 on Pollstar's Top 100 Livestream chart — placing alongside major label acts during the height of the pandemic streaming era. The series grossed over $100,000 in ticket sales — a landmark figure for pandemic-era livestreaming. Produced in partnership with 201 Productions, the series pioneered multi-camera 4K HDR concert streaming with broadcast-quality audio at a time when most livestream productions were still in 1080p.

Deliverables 4K HDR Multi-Camera Production

Live Streaming Platform

8-Concert Series

Ticketed Distribution