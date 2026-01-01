platform
Front Row — visionOS App Launch
Front Row launched on Apple Vision Pro in October 2025 after acquiring the assets of the successful immersive app Immersive Bliss. Currently in its beta form, the app delivers one of the largest immersive media libraries on the platform — with a fully updated immersive version coming late 2026.
Deliverables
- visionOS App Development
- Content Pipeline
- App Store Launch
- Platform Acquisition
Client Front Row
Date October 2025
Category platform
Technology
Apple Vision ProvisionOSSwiftUI
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