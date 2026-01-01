All Projects
A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day!
livestream

A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day!

Produced by Front Row, then operating as HYFI. This landmark global streaming event brought together Adam Lambert, Trent Reznor, Boy George, Duran Duran, Taylor Hawkins, Yungblud, Perry Farrell, Billy Corgan, and dozens more for a star-studded tribute to David Bowie on what would have been his 74th birthday. HYFI provided the 4K HDR streaming platform and delivery infrastructure, reaching a worldwide audience. The event was covered by Rolling Stone and reviewed by Variety.

Deliverables

  • 4K HDR Streaming Platform
  • Global Delivery Infrastructure
  • Custom Viewer Experience
  • Multi-Camera Production

Press Coverage

Rolling Stone Trent Reznor, Billy Corgan Set for Virtual David Bowie Tribute 'Just for One Day'
Variety A Bowie Celebration: Just for One Day! Live Stream Review
Broadway World Lena Hall, Michael C. Hall, Adam Lambert to Perform During 'A Bowie Celebration'
DavidBowie.com A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day! Streaming Event
Client Mike Garson / Rolling Live Studios
Date January 2021
Category livestream
Technology
4K HDRLive ConcertGlobal DistributionOTT Platform
Previous Project Greensky Bluegrass — Leap Year Sessions Next Project Chummy's Customs — Private Immersive Capture

Start Your Project

Ready to bring your vision to life in immersive media? Let's talk.

Get In Touch