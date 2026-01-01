A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day!

Produced by Front Row, then operating as HYFI. This landmark global streaming event brought together Adam Lambert, Trent Reznor, Boy George, Duran Duran, Taylor Hawkins, Yungblud, Perry Farrell, Billy Corgan, and dozens more for a star-studded tribute to David Bowie on what would have been his 74th birthday. HYFI provided the 4K HDR streaming platform and delivery infrastructure, reaching a worldwide audience. The event was covered by Rolling Stone and reviewed by Variety.

Deliverables 4K HDR Streaming Platform

Global Delivery Infrastructure

Custom Viewer Experience

Multi-Camera Production