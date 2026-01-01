Bass Performance Hall — 4K HDR Engineering & Installation

Ahead of the 2026 Van Cliburn Piano Competition, Bass Performance Hall needed to replace their aging coaxial SD 480P house displays with modern 4K HDR capabilities. Front Row provided engineering design and support, running new cabling through the 26-year-old complex and designing a solution that transformed the viewing experience for audiences in waiting areas throughout the facility.

Deliverables Engineering Design

4K HDR Infrastructure

Cable Installation

System Integration