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Bass Performance Hall — 4K HDR Engineering & Installation
Ahead of the 2026 Van Cliburn Piano Competition, Bass Performance Hall needed to replace their aging coaxial SD 480P house displays with modern 4K HDR capabilities. Front Row provided engineering design and support, running new cabling through the 26-year-old complex and designing a solution that transformed the viewing experience for audiences in waiting areas throughout the facility.
Deliverables
- Engineering Design
- 4K HDR Infrastructure
- Cable Installation
- System Integration
Client Bass Performance Hall
Date June 2024
Category white label
Technology
4K HDRAV EngineeringInfrastructure
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