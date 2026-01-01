Immersive Content
Production

Full-pipeline immersive content production. Spatial video capture, 180-degree filming, and post-production optimized for Apple Vision Pro. We produce one of the largest immersive media libraries on the platform.

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What is spatial video production?

Spatial video production captures live performances and events in immersive 3D formats designed for Apple Vision Pro. Rather than watching on a flat screen, viewers are placed inside the scene with depth, spatial audio, and a sense of physical presence. Front Row operates one of the largest spatial video production pipelines in the industry, with over 20 immersive experiences published on the platform and an Emmy award-winning production team.

Capabilities

What We Produce

Spatial Video Capture
180-Degree Immersive Filming
Post-Production & Color Grading
Apple Vision Pro Optimization
Content Library Management
Process

How We Work

01

Concept

Define the creative vision and distribution strategy for your immersive content.

02

Capture

Spatial video and 180-degree filming with our production team, on location or in controlled environments.

03

Post-Production

Color grading and spatial audio mixing, optimized for Apple Vision Pro.

04

Distribute

Delivery through the Front Row platform, your own white-label app, or third-party channels.

FAQ

Common Questions

What is immersive video production?
Immersive video production captures content in spatial or 180/360-degree formats that place viewers inside the scene. On Apple Vision Pro, this means content that surrounds you, creating a sense of physical presence at live performances and events.
What formats do you produce for?
We produce primarily for Apple Vision Pro in spatial video and 180-degree immersive formats. Our content is optimized for visionOS and distributed through the Front Row app, one of the largest immersive libraries on the platform.
How long does an immersive production take?
Timelines vary by scope. A single-event capture can be turned around in 2-4 weeks. Larger multi-event series or branded content packages typically run 6-12 weeks from capture to delivery.
Do you handle distribution as well?
Yes. We produce, post-produce, and distribute through our own Apple Vision Pro platform. We can also deliver content for third-party channels.
What is the difference between spatial video and 360 video?
Spatial video captures stereoscopic 3D depth, creating a natural sense of presence where objects feel like they exist in your physical space. 360 video captures a full sphere of flat video. On Apple Vision Pro, spatial video delivers a significantly more immersive and realistic experience than traditional 360-degree content.
What equipment is used for immersive video capture?
We use Apple-certified spatial video capture systems alongside professional cinema cameras configured for 180-degree stereoscopic 3D. Our pipeline includes spatial audio recording, HDR color grading, and encoding optimized specifically for Apple Vision Pro playback.
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Related Projects

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Immersive VR 180° 3D comedy special

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 Paperwater — Immersive Documentary

Behind-the-scenes immersive capture