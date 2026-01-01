Immersive Content
Production
Full-pipeline immersive content production. Spatial video capture, 180-degree filming, and post-production optimized for Apple Vision Pro. We produce one of the largest immersive media libraries on the platform.
What is spatial video production?
Spatial video production captures live performances and events in immersive 3D formats designed for Apple Vision Pro. Rather than watching on a flat screen, viewers are placed inside the scene with depth, spatial audio, and a sense of physical presence. Front Row operates one of the largest spatial video production pipelines in the industry, with over 20 immersive experiences published on the platform and an Emmy award-winning production team.
What We Produce
How We Work
Concept
Define the creative vision and distribution strategy for your immersive content.
Capture
Spatial video and 180-degree filming with our production team, on location or in controlled environments.
Post-Production
Color grading and spatial audio mixing, optimized for Apple Vision Pro.
Distribute
Delivery through the Front Row platform, your own white-label app, or third-party channels.
Follow the Front Row
Immersive concerts, behind-the-scenes, and spatial video — don't miss what's next.
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