What is immersive video production? Immersive video production captures content in spatial or 180/360-degree formats that place viewers inside the scene. On Apple Vision Pro, this means content that surrounds you, creating a sense of physical presence at live performances and events.

What formats do you produce for? We produce primarily for Apple Vision Pro in spatial video and 180-degree immersive formats. Our content is optimized for visionOS and distributed through the Front Row app, one of the largest immersive libraries on the platform.

How long does an immersive production take? Timelines vary by scope. A single-event capture can be turned around in 2-4 weeks. Larger multi-event series or branded content packages typically run 6-12 weeks from capture to delivery.

Do you handle distribution as well? Yes. We produce, post-produce, and distribute through our own Apple Vision Pro platform. We can also deliver content for third-party channels.

What is the difference between spatial video and 360 video? Spatial video captures stereoscopic 3D depth, creating a natural sense of presence where objects feel like they exist in your physical space. 360 video captures a full sphere of flat video. On Apple Vision Pro, spatial video delivers a significantly more immersive and realistic experience than traditional 360-degree content.