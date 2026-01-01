What is a brand activation with Front Row? A Front Row brand activation pairs curated live entertainment (music, comedy, magic) with immersive content capture and audience engagement. One contract, one point of contact, integrated content delivery.

What kind of data do activations generate? Our activations capture audience engagement metrics, content interaction data, social sharing analytics, and attendee demographics. This data helps brands measure ROI and refine future activation strategies.

Who are the typical brand partners? We work with consumer brands across sports nutrition, technology, and lifestyle. Our activation model gives CMOs one vendor for live entertainment, content production, and audience analytics.

Can activations be combined with immersive production? Yes, and it's how most of our activations work. Every live event doubles as an immersive capture session, producing spatial video and 180-degree content for Apple Vision Pro. One event, multiple content assets.