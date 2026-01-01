Live Brand
Activations

Curated live performances and interactive installations that generate content and audience data for your brand. One contract, one point of contact, integrated content formats.

Plan an Activation

What are immersive brand activations?

Immersive brand activations combine curated live entertainment with spatial video content capture and audience data collection. Brands get a live event experience, reusable immersive 3D content for Apple Vision Pro, and measurable engagement metrics — all from a single activation with one point of contact. Front Row handles talent booking, production, and post-event delivery.

Capabilities

What's Included

Curated Live Performances
Interactive Installations
Immersive Content Capture
Data-Driven Audience Engagement
Sponsorship Packaging
For Brand Partners

One Event, Multiple Assets

Every activation doubles as a content capture session. Spatial video and audience data from a single event.

Live Experience

Curated performances and interactive installations built around audience engagement.

Content Capture

Spatial video and 180-degree immersive content produced on-site for Apple Vision Pro.

Data & Analytics

Engagement metrics and demographic data for measurable ROI.

Process

How Activations Work

01

Align

Understand your brand objectives, target audience, and KPIs to design the right activation format.

02

Curate

Select and book talent from our roster that matches your brand energy and audience demographics.

03

Activate

Execute the live experience with integrated content capture and data collection.

04

Deliver

Post-event reporting and immersive content assets for ongoing distribution.

FAQ

Common Questions

What is a brand activation with Front Row?
A Front Row brand activation pairs curated live entertainment (music, comedy, magic) with immersive content capture and audience engagement. One contract, one point of contact, integrated content delivery.
What kind of data do activations generate?
Our activations capture audience engagement metrics, content interaction data, social sharing analytics, and attendee demographics. This data helps brands measure ROI and refine future activation strategies.
Who are the typical brand partners?
We work with consumer brands across sports nutrition, technology, and lifestyle. Our activation model gives CMOs one vendor for live entertainment, content production, and audience analytics.
Can activations be combined with immersive production?
Yes, and it's how most of our activations work. Every live event doubles as an immersive capture session, producing spatial video and 180-degree content for Apple Vision Pro. One event, multiple content assets.
How much does a brand activation cost?
Activation pricing depends on talent, venue, production scope, and content deliverables. We offer turnkey packages that cover everything from talent booking to post-event content delivery. Contact us for a custom quote based on your brand objectives and KPIs.
Plan an Activation

Related Projects

Keith James — Art Basel Immersive

Immersive capture at Art Basel Miami

 St. Louis After Dark

Multi-artist immersive showcase

 Chummy's Customs — Private Capture

Private immersive event capture

 Marquise Knox — Music At The Intersection

Live music activation with immersive capture