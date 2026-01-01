Live Brand
Activations
Curated live performances and interactive installations that generate content and audience data for your brand. One contract, one point of contact, integrated content formats.
What are immersive brand activations?
Immersive brand activations combine curated live entertainment with spatial video content capture and audience data collection. Brands get a live event experience, reusable immersive 3D content for Apple Vision Pro, and measurable engagement metrics — all from a single activation with one point of contact. Front Row handles talent booking, production, and post-event delivery.
What's Included
One Event, Multiple Assets
Every activation doubles as a content capture session. Spatial video and audience data from a single event.
Live Experience
Curated performances and interactive installations built around audience engagement.
Content Capture
Spatial video and 180-degree immersive content produced on-site for Apple Vision Pro.
Data & Analytics
Engagement metrics and demographic data for measurable ROI.
How Activations Work
Align
Understand your brand objectives, target audience, and KPIs to design the right activation format.
Curate
Select and book talent from our roster that matches your brand energy and audience demographics.
Activate
Execute the live experience with integrated content capture and data collection.
Deliver
Post-event reporting and immersive content assets for ongoing distribution.
Follow the Front Row
Immersive concerts, behind-the-scenes, and spatial video — don't miss what's next.
No thanks, maybe later