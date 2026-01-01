End-to-End Immersive
Media Services

We produce spatial video, build custom Vision Pro apps, and run live brand activations. One company, one roof.

Immersive Production

Full-pipeline immersive content production. Spatial video capture, 180-degree filming, and post-production optimized for Apple Vision Pro. We produce one of the largest immersive media libraries on the platform.

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White Label Development

We build custom Apple Vision Pro applications and branded immersive platforms on the same codebase that powers the Front Row app, featured by Apple four times. From concept to App Store, your brand on Vision Pro.

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Brand Activations

Curated live performances and interactive installations that generate content and audience data for your brand. One contract, one point of contact, integrated content formats.

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The Difference

Why Front Row

We produce the content and build the technology. Both teams sit in the same building.

Vertically Integrated

Production and technology under one roof. No handoffs, no diluted quality.

Apple-Validated Platform

Our Vision Pro app has been featured by Apple four times. White label clients build on that same codebase.

Turnkey for CMOs

One contract, one point of contact, integrated content formats.

Data-Driven Results

Every activation captures engagement metrics and audience demographics for measurable ROI.

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