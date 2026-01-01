Front Row on
Apple Vision Pro
Premium comedy, magic & music in breathtaking Apple Immersive Video with spatial audio. One of the largest immersive media libraries on the platform.
Front Row Experiences
Free on Apple Vision Pro
Browse on-demand specials, spotlight sets, and full-length performances. Settle into a true front-row view with 180° 3D and 2D 4K HDR video and spatial audio-ready mixes.
Comedy
Jeff Dye, Cody Woods, Grant Cotter, Daunte Cordova, Nick Taravella
Magic & Mentalism
Jade, Jay Alexander, Robert Strong
Live Music
Marquise Knox, Be.Be, Aida Ade, and more
The Experience
Apple Immersive Video
Premium comedy, magic, and music in breathtaking 180° 3D Apple Immersive Video with spatial audio-ready mixes.
Live Performances
Step inside live performances as they happen. Concerts, comedy specials, and magic shows captured in spatial video.
Artist Discovery
Discover talent across music, comedy, magic, and variety. Artists like Jeff Dye, Marquise Knox, Robert Strong, and Jade.
Spatial Audio
Spatial audio that moves with you, placing you inside the sound field of every performance.
Ready to Step Inside?
Download Front Row on Apple Vision Pro. Over 20 performances in spatial video. Free on the App Store.Download on App Store
Follow the Front Row
Immersive concerts, behind-the-scenes, and spatial video — don't miss what's next.
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