Front Row on
Apple Vision Pro

Premium comedy, magic & music in breathtaking Apple Immersive Video with spatial audio. One of the largest immersive media libraries on the platform.

Download on App Store Meet the Artists
4x
Featured by Apple
20+
Immersive Experiences
10+
Artists & Creators
Free
On App Store
Front Row app icon

Front Row Experiences

Free on Apple Vision Pro

Browse on-demand specials, spotlight sets, and full-length performances. Settle into a true front-row view with 180° 3D and 2D 4K HDR video and spatial audio-ready mixes.

Comedy

Jeff Dye, Cody Woods, Grant Cotter, Daunte Cordova, Nick Taravella

Magic & Mentalism

Jade, Jay Alexander, Robert Strong

Live Music

Marquise Knox, Be.Be, Aida Ade, and more

Download on App Store
Front Row app icon

Front Row Experiences

Free on Apple Vision Pro

Download →
Features

The Experience

Apple Immersive Video

Premium comedy, magic, and music in breathtaking 180° 3D Apple Immersive Video with spatial audio-ready mixes.

Live Performances

Step inside live performances as they happen. Concerts, comedy specials, and magic shows captured in spatial video.

Artist Discovery

Discover talent across music, comedy, magic, and variety. Artists like Jeff Dye, Marquise Knox, Robert Strong, and Jade.

Spatial Audio

Spatial audio that moves with you, placing you inside the sound field of every performance.

Ready to Step Inside?

Download Front Row on Apple Vision Pro. Over 20 performances in spatial video. Free on the App Store.

Download on App Store