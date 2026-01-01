Front Row is a vertically integrated media company specializing in immersive content for Apple Vision Pro. We operate our own consumer platform with one of the largest spatial video libraries on the device.

We produce the content and build the technology. Same team, same building. From capturing live performances in spatial video to distributing them through our own Apple-featured platform, every step of the pipeline lives within Front Row.

Brands get turnkey activations with built-in distribution. Audiences get to step inside performances. And the content we capture lives on our platform for anyone with a Vision Pro.