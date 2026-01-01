From Live Stages to
Spatial Computing
Front Row combines live entertainment production with spatial computing to build experiences for Apple Vision Pro.
About Front Row
Front Row is a spatial video production company based in Saint Louis, Missouri. Founded by Emmy award-winning producer Brenton Henry and Apple-featured XR technologist Chris James, the company produces immersive 3D video for Apple Vision Pro, builds white label visionOS applications, and runs live brand activations. The Front Row app has been featured by Apple four times and hosts one of the largest immersive media libraries on the platform, with over 20 spatial video performances spanning comedy, music, and magic.
Our Story
Front Row is a vertically integrated media company specializing in immersive content for Apple Vision Pro. We operate our own consumer platform with one of the largest spatial video libraries on the device.
We produce the content and build the technology. Same team, same building. From capturing live performances in spatial video to distributing them through our own Apple-featured platform, every step of the pipeline lives within Front Row.
Brands get turnkey activations with built-in distribution. Audiences get to step inside performances. And the content we capture lives on our platform for anyone with a Vision Pro.
The Team
An Emmy-winning producer, an Apple-featured XR developer, and a public-sector operator.
Brenton Henry
CEOLinkedIn
Brenton Henry is an Emmy-winning producer and media technology executive with more than 20 years across live broadcast, digital distribution, and documentary production. At Front Row, he leads the development of immersive video platforms and production systems for Apple Vision Pro. He has served as Technical Producer on three feature-length documentaries — Virtuosity, Crescendo, and an untitled music documentary slated for 2026. Before Front Row, Henry held senior leadership roles at Fathom Entertainment, where he directed digital strategy and technology initiatives for live event cinema nationwide, and co-founded one of the first dedicated live concert streaming platforms in the U.S. His ongoing collaborations span Warner Bros., YouTube, Peter Jackson, NEON, and Studio Ghibli.
Chris James
CTOLinkedIn
Chris James is a software and XR technologist who has spent the better part of a decade building immersive platforms. As founder and CEO of True360, he created one of the first VR experience platforms for zoos and aquariums, placing visitors alongside animals through 360° capture. He also pioneered sideline VR sports experiences — among the first to distribute immersive college athletics content. At Front Row, he leads the technical architecture behind the company's immersive video platform for Apple Vision Pro, featured by Apple four times on the App Store.
Jonathan Kalkin
Product Lead / General Counsel
Jonathan Kalkin is an attorney, entrepreneur, and strategist working at the intersection of financial services, media, artificial intelligence, real estate, transportation, and emerging technologies. He leads initiatives that bring together innovation, storytelling, and infrastructure to develop new platforms, experiences, and ventures. His work spans immersive media platforms, advanced video and live event technologies, next-generation energy concepts, AI-driven systems and evaluation frameworks for the real estate and financial services and creator economy, and digital talent ecosystems. Across projects, Jonathan connects stakeholders across business, government, academia, and the creator economy to build partnerships and turn ambitious, multidisciplinary ideas into real-world ventures.
Our Principles
Vertical Integration
Full ownership from capture to App Store. Production and technology under one roof.
Artists First
Every technology decision, every platform feature, every brand partnership starts with the question: does this serve the performer and the audience?
Spatial Natives
We build natively for spatial computing, designing for presence and the unique capabilities of Vision Pro from day one.
Follow the Front Row
Immersive concerts, behind-the-scenes, and spatial video — don't miss what's next.
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